Gill, Jaiswal power India to position of strength, hosts lead by 440 runs

Rajkot: Shubman Gill missed out on a deserving ton by nine runs while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where he left behind on the third evening, taking India to commanding 314 for four at lunch on the fourth day of third Test against England.



With overall lead stretched to 440 runs and the welcome return of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had initially withdrawn from the Test due to family medical emergency, firmed up India's grip as only one team can win the game from this point.

Having recovered from back spasms which forced him off the pitch on third day evening for 104, Jaiswal resumed from where he left off to reach 149 not out off 189 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes.

At the other end was debutant Sarfaraz Khan, is also going strong with his aggressive stroke-play, swatting away two fours and a six to reach 22 not out after an unfortunate run-out saw Gill dismissed for 91 during the opening session.

On a docile surface, where cracks have refused to open up enough, England spinners and fast bowlers continued to toil but the Indians chipped away with stoic batting without any undue risks.

The overnight pair of Gill and Kuldeep Yadav (27) frustrated England for about an hour until they were separated, adding 55 runs for the fourth wicket.

Kuldeep appeared to be busier and more aggressive than his partner Gill, using his feet well to hit Tom Hartley (1/78) for a six on one occasion.

However, a miscommunication between the two resulted in Gill being run out nine runs short of what would have been his fourth Test century and second for the series.

Kuldeep hit one from Hartley firmly towards wide mid-on and took a couple of paces for a run, but Ben Stokes was swift in getting to the ball and firing it to the bowler who broke the stumps.

Gill, who was quick to set off, made a desperate dive in return after being asked to turn back and fell a few inches short of the crease.

The India No 3 made 91 from 151 balls with nine fours and two sixes before his progression got abruptly cut off.

The disappointment was evident for the two Indians with Gill making his frustration evident while trudging off the field and Kuldeep, who had turned back his partner, collapsing on his haunches with his head bowed down.

Kuldeep's 91-ball vigil finally ended when he edged one from Rehan Ahmed (1/64) to Joe Root at first slip.