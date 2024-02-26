Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful voice and captivating ghazals, died on Monday in Mumbai after a long illness. He was 72.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including “Dayavan”, “Naam”, “Saajan” and “Mohra”, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital.

“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness,” his daughter Nayaab wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is not only a personal loss, but the whole nation has lost a prolific singer and a great human being,” Breach Candy Hospital Trust said in a note.

The last rites of the singer, who hit his peak in the 1990s, will be held on Tuesday.

He is survived by wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

Udhas, who received the Padma Shri in 2006, had a flourishing career spanning over four decades. He left an indelible mark on the Indian music scene with his ghazals, playback singing, and contributions to popularizing the genre.

Born in Rajkot, Gujarat, to a family of musicians, Udhas began his musical journey learning tabla and later transitioned to Hindustani classical music. He released his first album, “Aahat,” in 1980, and went on to release over 50 albums throughout his career.

His father Keshubhai Udhas played the string instrument ‘Dilruba’. His two elder brothers Manhar Udhas and Nirmal Udhas were well-known singers too. Udhas’s ghazals, known for their emotional depth and poetic expressions of love, longing, and heartache, resonated with audiences across generations.

He is perhaps most famous for “Naa Kajaare ki dhar”, “Jeeye toh jeeye kaise bin aap ke”, “Aye ghame zindagi kuch to de mashwara”, “Maikhane se sharab”, “Chandi jaisa rang hai tera sone jaise baal”, “Aaj fir tum pe pyaar aaya”, “Mohabbat inyat karam dekhte hain”, “Jaaneman karwate badal badal” and “Chahat desh se aane wale”.

Udhas, alongside luminaries like Talat Aziz and Jagjit Singh, was instrumental in popularizing ghazals, a genre deeply rooted in poetic expression and often characterized by its profound emotional depth.

Udhas was not only a ghazal maestro but also a versatile artist. He contributed to various Hindi films as a playback singer and was known for his gentle and romantic voice. He was also a science graduate and actively worked towards eradicating thalassemia.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many dignitaries who mourned singer’s death.

“Pankaj Udhas ji, a recipient of Padma Shri and numerous other accolades, played a significant role in popularizing music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” expressed the President.

Prime Minister Modi praised Udhas’ ability to evoke a myriad of emotions through his singing, underscoring his status as a stalwart in Indian music. “His departure leaves a void that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” remarked Modi.