German NSA holds talks with counterpart Doval, Jaishankar

New Delhi: German NSA Jens Plötner on Thursday held separate talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as part of preparation for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to India later this month.



Scholz is visiting India to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the framework of India-Germany Inter Governmental Commission (IGC).

Plötner's trip to India came weeks after Jaishankar travelled to Berlin.

"Pleasure to meet Jens Plötner, Security & Foreign Policy Advisor to @Bundeskanzler. Continued our conversations from Berlin last month and took stock of preparations for the upcoming India-Germany IGC," Jaishankar said on X.

The IGC is the highest forum to deliberate on India-Germany relations.

German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann described Plötner's meeting with Doval as "fruitful".

In the IGC meeting, both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of the India-Germany ties including in areas of trade, investment, defence, development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides are also expected to look at broad-basing cooperation in emerging technologies, digital platforms, renewable energy and green economy.

India and Germany may also look at bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

India's frontline warship INS Tabar visited Germany in July in line with broader efforts to expand defence cooperation between the two countries.