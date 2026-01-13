General Budget on Sunday, February 1

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Monday, marking the first time the general budget will be tabled on a Sunday.

The upcoming presentation will be Sitharaman’s ninth budget, placing her one short of the record set by former finance minister Morarji Desai, who delivered 10 budgets.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on January 28, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Sitharaman is expected to table the Economic Survey in both Houses following the President’s address.

The government has designated February 1 as “Budget Day.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said the session will run from January 28 to April 2.

The first phase will end on February 13 and resume on March 9 for committee scrutiny.