Gaza war toll surges past 24,000: Report

Gaza Strip: The war in Gaza, surpassing the grim 100-day mark, has reached a horrifying new peak with health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza reporting over 24,000 deaths. This figure has sent shockwaves across the region, raising fears of wider escalation amid continued violence in the West Bank, Lebanon, and the Red Sea.

The UN and aid groups condemn the war’s devastating impact on Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, labeling it a “humanitarian catastrophe.” Much of the territory lies in ruins, with hospitals overwhelmed and the majority no longer functioning, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

Gaza’s health ministry reported more than 60 Palestinian deaths overnight, attributing them to “intense” Israeli bombardment throughout Gaza. Hamas also reported damage to two hospitals, a girls’ school, and “dozens” of homes.

Israeli forces contend that Hamas militants operate from civilian facilities, a claim the group denies. Footage from AFPTV captured the grim reality of the ongoing attacks, showing smoke billowing over Khan Yunis and explosions echoing from Rafah.

The Israeli military said they targeted “two terrorists loading weapons” in Khan Yunis and raided a Hamas command center, seizing weapons. However, a suspected car-ramming attack in central Israel, a rare occurrence in the current conflict took the life of one woman and injured 12 others. Two Palestinian men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Since the war’s eruption on October 7, Palestinian attacks have resulted in around 1,140 deaths in Israel, mainly civilians, according to AFP figures.

Israel’s relentless counteroffensive, aimed at dismantling Hamas, has claimed at least 24,100 lives in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, with a disproportionate impact on women and children.

With 85 per cent of Gaza’s population displaced and struggling for basic necessities, the UN agencies issued a stark warning of a rapidly approaching famine.

They urged for a “fundamental step change” in humanitarian aid flow, stressing that current levels fall far short of preventing a devastating combination of hunger, malnutrition, and disease. The WFP reported the first aid convoy reaching Gaza’s north since the December 1 truce ended, highlighting the urgent need for safer and faster supply routes