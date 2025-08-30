Gaza war death toll crosses 63,000 amid escalated offensive

Gaza City: The Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 63,025 in the 22-month war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll surpassed 63,000 as Palestinians faced the start of Israel’s expanded offensive in Gaza City, against a backdrop of displacement, destruction and a famine that has gripped parts of the territory.

The count does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals. The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties. Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.