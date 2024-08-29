Gautam Adani overtakes Ambani as richest Indian on 2024 Hurun list

Gautam Adani, with a staggering fortune of ₹11.6 lakh crore, has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to secure the top position in the 2024 Hurun India rich list. The list highlighted a significant trend, revealing that India produced a new billionaire every five days last year. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, noted, “India is fast becoming Asia’s powerhouse for wealth creation. While China experienced a 25% drop in its billionaire count, India saw a remarkable 29% rise, bringing the total to a record 334 billionaires.”

Among the youngest entrants in the 2024 list are Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, 21, and his co-founder Aadit Palicha, 22, ranking as the first and second youngest, respectively. In a notable debut, Shahrukh Khan made his entry into the list, driven by the increasing value of his stake in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The entertainment sector alone contributed ₹40,500 crores to the wealth pool, with seven new faces joining the list.

The Ambani family, with a combined wealth of ₹25.75 lakh crore, has emerged as the most valuable family business in India. The Bajaj family follows with ₹7.13 lakh crore, while the Birlas rank third with ₹5.39 lakh crore. The Adani family's wealth is valued at ₹15.44 lakh crore, but as first-generation wealth creators, they do not appear in the primary family business list.

However, the Adani family leads the category of first-generation families with active second-generation involvement, followed by the Poonawalla family from Serum, valued at ₹2.37 lakh crore.