'Gautam Adani, 2 others among India's most generous philanthropists'

Singapore: Indian billionaires Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, and Ashok Soota, as well as Malaysian-Indian businessman Brahmal Vasudevan and his lawyer wife Shanthi Kandiah, were named in the 16th edition of Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy list released on Tuesday.

The unranked list "highlights leading altruists in the Asia-Pacific region who demonstrated a strong personal commitment to philanthropic causes," Forbes said in a press release.

Adani was listed for having pledged Rs 60,000 crore ($7.7 billion) when he turned 60 in June this year. The pledge makes him one of India's most generous philanthropists, the press release said.

The money will address healthcare, education, and skill development and will be channelled through the family's Adani Foundation, which was founded in 1996. Each year, the foundation helps nearly 3.7 million people across India. Self-made billionaire and philanthropist Shiv Nadar counts among the top donors in India, having channelled close to $1 billion of his wealth over a few decades to various social causes through the eponymous Shiv Nadar Foundation. This year he donated Rs 11,600 crore ($142 million) to the foundation he established in 1994, intending to create an equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through education.

Nadar, who cofounded HCL Technologies has helped set up educational institutions such as schools and universities via the foundation, which also promotes art and culture. He stepped down from executive roles at the IT services company in 2021.

Tech tycoon Ashok Soota has pledged Rs 600 crore ($75 million) to the medical research trust he founded in April 2021 for the study of ageing and neurological illnesses.

He started SKAN Scientific Knowledge for Ageing and Neurological ailments with a Rs 200 crore outlay, which he has since tripled.