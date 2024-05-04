Garry Kasparov clarifies viral post about Rahul Gandhi

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov has expressed hopes that his recent jest regarding Indian politics doesn't get misinterpreted as serious commentary. After his social media quip about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's fondness for chess garnered widespread attention, Kasparov swiftly clarified that it was intended as light-hearted humor.

In response to a post by actor Ranvir Shorey, where Kasparov joked about politicians dabbling in his beloved game, he emphasized that it was not to be mistaken for political analysis. However, as someone with a keen eye on global affairs, he couldn't help but notice a politician showing interest in chess.

Ranvir Shorey's comment seemed to playfully reference Rahul Gandhi's recent claim of being the best chess player among Indian politicians. Kasparov reiterated his stance in replies to other accounts commenting on his original post.

The Congress party had shared a video of Rahul Gandhi playing chess on his mobile phone during the Lok Sabha election campaign, where he mentioned Kasparov as his favorite player and drew parallels between chess and politics.

In a light-hearted banter, a user jokingly expressed relief that Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand retired early and didn't have to compete with "the greatest chess genius of our times." Kasparov, known for his outspokenness against Russian President Vladimir Putin, humorously responded, advising Rahul Gandhi to secure victory in Rae Bareli before aiming for the top.

Rahul Gandhi, in the Congress video, had hailed Kasparov as his favorite chess player and likened him to a "non-linear thinker," drawing analogies between chess strategy and political maneuvers.

Kasparov, a former world number one for a record 255 weeks, holds the distinction of becoming the youngest undisputed world champion at 22 in 1985. Now a political activist, he continues to be a prominent figure in global affairs.

As an interesting side note, Kasparov recently congratulated 17-year-old Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh for his remarkable achievement in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, labeling him "the Indian earthquake in Toronto."