Gangster-turned-terrorist Happy Passia detained in US

Chandigarh: Harpreet Singh, known as Happy Passia, a 29-year-old gangster-turned-terrorist detained by US authorities in Sacramento, was wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks across Punjab, including 14 grenade attacks, official sources confirmed Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Immigration Department’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) apprehended Passia, who had been the subject of a Rs 5 lakh reward announced by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in January. The reward was connected to a hand grenade attack on a residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 10 in September last year.

“A total of 33 FIRs have been registered at different police stations, and 10 look out circulars have been issued against Passia,” according to a dossier prepared by Punjab Police that details his criminal history.

Passia, who hails from village Pashia in Amritsar district, had a complex international travel history, leaving for Dubai in April 2018 before returning to India in February 2019. He later travelled to London in October 2020 before relocating to the United States.

The NIA had previously filed a chargesheet naming Passia along with Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda. Punjab Police investigations revealed that Passia provided explosives, weapons, and logistical support to local operatives through his associates.

“Between late 2024 and early 2025, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) orchestrated a series of 16 terror attacks across Punjab, including 14 hand grenade assaults, one improvised explosive device (IED) attack, and one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) strikes targeting police establishment and officials’ residences,” the sources detailed.

Among the most significant incidents attributed to this network was the planting of an IED near Ajnala Police Station on November 23, 2024, and an RPG attack on Police establishment Qila Lal Singh in Gurdaspur district on the night of April 6-7.

Passia’s criminal journey reportedly began with his alignment with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, including associations with US-based operatives Darmanjot Singh (Darman Kahlon) and Amritpal Singh (Amrit Bal). This initial connection with organised crime eventually led to his collaboration with Rinda, a designated terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Between September and October 2023, the Rinda-Passia alliance reportedly orchestrated numerous extortion and terror activities across Punjab, targeting liquor contractors and businessmen through threatening calls and executing arson and shooting incidents at liquor establishments in Batala and Amritsar.

Punjab Police have disrupted several terror modules associated with the Rinda-Passia network, which allegedly planned attacks against Hindu group leaders, police establishments, and serving and retired Punjab Police officers. The network also reportedly targeted processions of Hindu groups and liquor contractors in the Amritsar-Batala region to generate funds for terrorist activities.

A disturbing aspect of this operation, according to officials, involves the recruitment of vulnerable juveniles struggling with substance abuse issues. “The Rinda-Passia network has been recruiting juveniles, often

struggling with drug addiction, to carry out terrorist activities in exchange for money and narcotics,” the sources stated.

In December 2024, Punjab Police arrested a 17-year-old involved in planting an IED at Ajnala Police Station. The teenager reportedly confessed to being manipulated into participating in the operation with promises of drugs and monetary compensation.

The September 2024 attack in Chandigarh was reportedly intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer, though the assailants mistakenly identified the wrong residence in Sector 10.