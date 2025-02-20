Ganga water at Sangam unsafe for bathing due to high BOD levels

Prayagraj: The water quality of the Ganga at Triveni Sangam, where lakhs of devotees are taking a holy dip daily during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, has exceeded the prescribed safety limits for bathing, according to government data.

The Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level, a key parameter for water quality, was recorded at 5.09 milligrams per litre at 5 am on February 16. It further measured 4.6 milligrams per litre at 5 pm on February 18 and rose to 5.29 milligrams per litre at 8 am on February 19. River water is deemed fit for bathing when the BOD level is below 3 milligrams per litre.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the BOD level was 3.94 milligrams per litre on January 13, when the Maha Kumbh began. The level briefly improved, dropping to 2.28 milligrams per litre on January 14 and further to 1 milligram per litre on January 15. However, it spiked again to 4.08 milligrams per litre on January 24 and stood at 3.26 milligrams per litre on January 29 (Mauni Amavasya).

A report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 3 indicated that water quality at most monitoring locations in Prayagraj did not meet bathing standards on January 12-13.

“However, after that, organic pollution (in terms of BOD) started to decrease due to freshwater intrusion at upstream locations. After January 13, 2025, river water quality (is) conforming (to) the bathing criteria w.r.t. BOD except (at) Lord Curzon Bridge on the Ganga on January 19, 2025,” the CPCB report stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been releasing 10,000 to 11,000 cusecs of water into the Ganga to maintain bathing standards.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted improvements in sanitation at the Maha Kumbh. “Before 2019, there were no toilets at Kumbh. Open defecation was common. In 2019, we built 1.14 lakh individual toilets with Sintex tanks for wastewater collection. This time, we have constructed 1.5 lakh individual toilets and two faecal sludge treatment plants,” he said.

He added that a 200 km-long temporary drainage system connects treatment facilities. “Sanitation is a big hallmark of this Kumbh, and those who have attended previous events can clearly see the difference,” Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the state Assembly on Wednesday, asserted that water at the Sangam is fit for bathing and ritual drinking (aachman).

“The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the CPCB are continuously monitoring water quality,” he said, countering claims that the water contains high levels of faecal bacteria.

He criticised the previous administration, stating, “During the 2013 Kumbh under the Samajwadi Party government, the condition of the Ganga and Yamuna was so poor that even the Prime Minister of Mauritius refused to take a dip.”

Adityanath detailed steps taken to improve water quality, stating that “81 drains have been tapped, treating 261 million litres per day of sewage.” He added that “faecal coliform levels at the Sangam nose were found within the acceptable range, below 2,500 MPN per 100 ml.”

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, has already witnessed over 54 crore people taking a dip at Triveni Sangam.

Mahakumbh Nagar, the world’s largest temporary city, accommodates between 50 lakh and 1 crore devotees at any given time. The influx generates approximately 16 million litres of faecal waste and 240 million litres of graywater daily from bathing, washing, and cooking activities.