Gambhir to continue as head coach, BCCI dismisses replacement rumours

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected reports suggesting a rethink over India’s Test coaching setup, with secretary Devajit Saikia dismissing claims about Gautam Gambhir’s future and any outreach to VVS Laxman as unfounded.

In an interaction with broadcasters and news agencies, Saikia said there had been no discussion within the board about changing the red-ball leadership group and that Gambhir remains India’s head coach as per his existing contract, which runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup. “This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. There is no truth to it,” Saikia said, adding that the board had not approached any alternative candidate for the Test role.

Speculation intensified after India endured a difficult run in Test cricket, most recently suffering a 2-0 home series whitewash against South Africa. That setback followed a 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home last year, India’s first home Test series defeat in 12 years. The New Zealand series also cost

India a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final, while the South Africa result could again affect their chances of qualifying for the marquee one-off title clash, depending on future outcomes.

Under Gambhir, India’s record has sharply contrasted across formats. The team has thrived in white-ball cricket, winning major ICC and ACC trophies, including the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup T20I edition, both in unbeaten runs. In Tests, however, India have managed seven wins, 10 losses and two draws during his tenure, with defeats piling up against SENA nations.

India’s red-ball journey under Gambhir began on a positive note with a 2-0 home series win against Bangladesh, but momentum stalled with losses to New Zealand and Australia, including a 1-3 Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat away. That phase also marked the retirement of senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket.

There were signs of revival with a gripping 2-2 draw in England under young captain Shubman Gill and a 2-0 home win against West Indies. However, South Africa’s visit proved decisive. Led by Temba Bavuma, with key contributions from Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen, the visitors denied India a chase of 124 in Kolkata before handing them their heaviest Test defeat by 408 runs. India were without Gill in both Tests due to a neck injury, with Rishabh Pant stepping in as captain.

Despite the Test struggles, India salvaged the overall South Africa home season by winning the ODI and T20I series 2-1 and 3-1, respectively. Attention now shifts to limited-overs cricket, where India will defend their T20 World Cup title at home from February 7 with a new-look squad led by Suryakumar Yadav, opening their campaign against the USA in Mumbai.

Saikia reiterated that none of the recent results have prompted a review of Gambhir’s position, saying the current coaching structure remains intact as India prepare for a demanding schedule across formats.