G20 Summit: Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM Modi's welcome handshake with world leaders

A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, here on Saturday.

The backdrop carried a striking image of the Konark Wheel with the G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other.

Modi welcomed heads of state and other leaders amid melodious strains of shehnai as flags of G20 member countries, invited nations and several international organisations fluttered in the pleasant morning breeze.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change.

It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several other top leaders were among those welcomed by Modi at the G20 Summit.

Artists played 'Vaishnav Jan To', 'Padharo Mharo Des' and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on shehnai as the leaders walked the red carpet at the Bharat Mandapam.