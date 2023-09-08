G20 Summit: Delhi all decked up; tight security and traffic restrictions in place

New Delhi: Government agencies have put their best foot forward to beautify the national capital for the G20 Summit as India gets ready to host the mega Summit this weekend. World leaders have also started arriving.



The arrival of world leaders began on Tuesday, with the Nigerian delegation. The Mexican and European Union delegations were expected to reach New Delhi on Thursday, but the bulk of the arrivals will happen on Friday, including those of US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

The G20 Summit will be the first time India will host such a powerful group of leaders from across the globe and the security cordon will consist of thousands of personnel, including snipers. Indian Air Force fighter planes will be on standby and the airspace over the national capital will be monitored for all suspicious activity, including unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

The New Delhi area, which houses the G20 Summit venue and hotels where delegates will be staying, will be put under a tight security ring from Friday morning and there will a slew of traffic restrictions in place.

The movement of vehicles will be regulated in the New Delhi district as the area will be considered as Controlled Zone-I from 5 am on Friday till 11.59 pm on Sunday due the G20 summit.

However, movement of ambulances will be allowed and local residents of the area and tourists accommodated there will be permitted to move after presenting proper identification papers, police said. Officials further stated that all online delivery services, except medicines, will be barred in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit.

According to officials, police will be maintaining a hawk-eye vigil during the summit, with the assistance of over 50,000 personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police. Police will also keep a close watch on the city and its roads from its control room through a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras.

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements for the summit and is coordinating with multiple security agencies.

It is being assisted by the Indian Air Force and specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and some of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

A total of 19 markswomen, who have completed a four-week specialised training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will also be deployed during the summit at strategic locations in the city, the officials said.

Apart from that, over 400 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), along with firefighters and ambulances, are being placed at strategic locations, they said.

As part of its preparations for the mega-event, the police have also done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 Summits.

Police will also be using chains and bolt cutters in order to tackle unwanted and unscheduled agitations during the summit, the officials added.

In an advisory released on August 25, the Delhi Traffic Police has listed out restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles, buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis and has urged people to make maximum use of metro services in view of regulated movement of traffic.

Police have also urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling and picnicking in view of the G20 Summit. The police have also advised people to use the navigation app ‘Mapmyindia’ to reach their destinations.

The traffic police has designated the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) as “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10.

This means that only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to the airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi

district.

Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in New Delhi district will also be allowed after verification.

Nearly 16 roads and junctions will be treated as “Controlled Zone II” from 12 noon till 2 pm on Sunday. The Controlled Zone II roads and junctions include W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate etc.

Police requested commuters to avoid travel to places falling in “Regulated” and “Controlled Zones”, but listed out alternate routes to take in case travel is unavoidable.

From fountains to statues, floral decorations to flags — governament agencies undertook a slew of initiatives to decorate the national capital. They have redesigned road stretches to European standards.

In total, 10 new roads have been laid across key areas for the G20 (Summit), encompassing Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Ulan Batar Marg, Mathura Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, JB Tito Marg, IP flyover to the Hanuman Setu area on Ring Road, Mall Road to the Kingsway Camp area, Netaji Subash Chandra Marg, and IP flyover to the Bhairon Marg area on Ring Road.

It will not only extend a warm welcome to the G20 guests but also remain as enduring infrastructure landmarks in Delhi.

Authorities have planted nearly 7 lakh flowering and foliage plants in different plants of Delhi. About 15,000 metric tonnes of solid waste have been cleared, and over 100 sculptures and 150 fountains with different designs have been installed at various locations to give the city an aesthetic look.