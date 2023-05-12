G20 delegates to join mega beach clean-up efforts before Mumbai meet

New Delhi: Delegates from G-20 nations will next week participate in a synchronised Mega Beach Clean Up activity before they sit down for the Ocean 20 Dialogue in Mumbai to discuss issues such as arresting land degradation, encouraging resource efficiency and promoting circular economy.



The Ocean 20 Dialogue, which is part of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, aims to establish the ocean and Blue Economy as recurring agenda items at the G20 forum, a senior official said.

The beach cleaning activity will be carried out at the Juhu Beach in Mumbai early morning on May 21 before the representatives participate in the Working Group meeting later in the day.

Indian missions in the G-20 nations will coordinate beach cleaning activities in the respective countries on May 21 to raise awareness about the growing problem of coastal and marine pollution and promote robust community engagement in tackling environmental issues.

"The Ocean 20 Dialogue will be followed by technical sessions on three priority areas of arresting land degradation, encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy, and promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue economy," Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran said.

He said under the Blue Economy theme, India will present the findings of the technical study on 'Accelerating the Transition to a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Blue Economy'. The 'G-20 High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue Economy' will be formalised through negotiations with the G-20 countries.

India's priority as G20 president is to address land degradation and work towards restoring ecosystems and increasing biodiversity, Ravichandran said.