G20: Artists create masterpiece from scrap at Delhi park

New Delhi: Surrounded by scrap metal at a G20 park here, artists engrossed in transforming them into incredible sculptures of national birds and animals of the Group of Twenty nations are sure to amaze spectators with their artwork.



At first glance, one may find it difficult to fathom that the motorcycle parts, springs and roads lying around the park can be turned into a "masterpiece". "But wait till you see the final product," says an artist from Bihar.

"You might have seen small sculptures made up of nuts and bolts. But what I am making will look even more beautiful," said Sujith, who was busy creating a red-crowned crane from China.

According to an official, the sculptors of Indian peacock, American bison, Brazilian jaguar, red-crowned crane from China, Saudi Arabian camel, Korean magpie, Australian emu, Canadian gray jay, Russian brown bear and Mexican golden eagle are being created at the park located in Delhi's upmarket Shanti Path and Ring Road junction.

The art pieces for the G20 park have been conceptualised, designed and curated by a team of renowned national-level artists with experience in waste-to-wonder projects. Each piece will be handcrafted and well-finished to demonstrate that waste can be converted to wonder.

In the end, each piece will be firmly installed on a base platform to prevent theft or mishandling.

An information plate indicating the birds and animals, their picture and their significance in the concerned G20 country, will also be set up. The details of the artists who have come here from different parts of India will also be displayed in the park being developed on the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

This artwork exercise is one of the various programmes organised under India's ongoing G20 presidency, which will continue until November 30.

"It is with this goal that India has proposed to develop a G20 park in New Delhi to symbolise 'togetherness on the path of development'," said the official.

The G20 comprises 19 countries namely, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, T rkiye, United Kingdom, and the United States, and the European Union.

These member nations represent around 85 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.