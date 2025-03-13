Future of 85 lakh children in 6 states at risk: Rahul slams BJP over exam paper leaks

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said examination paper leaks were a "systematic failure" and asserted that the "serious problem" would be eradicated only when all political parties and governments forget their differences to take strict steps together. The former Congress chief said the future of 85 lakh children in six states is at risk as paper leak has become the most dangerous "padmavyuh" for our youth. "Paper leaks put hardworking students and their families into uncertainty and stress, taking away the fruits of their hard work. It also sends the wrong message to the next generation that dishonesty can be better than hard work, which is completely unacceptable," he said in a post in Hindi on X. "It has not even been a year since the NEET paper leak shook the country.After our protest, the Modi government hid behind a new law and called it a solution, but so many recent leaks have proven that to be a failure as well," he said.

This serious problem is a systematic failure, Gandhi asserted. It will be eradicated only when all political parties and governments forget their differences and take strict steps together, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "The dignity of these exams is the right of our children and it has to be protected at all costs," Gandhi asserted. Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Gandhi had last year claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc. Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth. Gandhi had said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.