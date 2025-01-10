‘Future lies in Budh, not Yudh’

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined that the world today pays attention to India, crediting the nation’s heritage for its ability to convey a powerful message to the international community: the future lies not in yudh (war) but in Budh (Buddha).

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Modi highlighted India’s deep-rooted democratic traditions, stating that the country is not just the mother of democracy but that democracy is an intrinsic part of its people’s way of life.

He further noted that India has emerged as a global voice, articulating not only its own perspectives but also representing the aspirations of the Global South on the world stage.

Drawing parallels between ancient and modern India, Modi referenced Emperor Ashoka’s historic choice of peace over military expansion. “Due to this heritage, India is able to tell the world — ‘bhavishya yudh mein nahi hai, Budh mein hai’ (the future does not lie in war but in Buddha),” he declared, highlighting India’s historical commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The Prime Minister praised the Indian diaspora’s role in enhancing the nation’s global reputation, acknowledging their contribution to both their adopted countries and their homeland. “We don’t have to be taught diversity; rather, our life runs on diversity. That’s why wherever Indians go, they become part of the society of that particular place,” Modi said, emphasising how Indians successfully integrate while maintaining their cultural connections.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to diaspora welfare, Modi detailed recent initiatives to improve consular services. “In the last two years, 14 embassies and consulates have been opened. The scope of the OCI card is also being expanded,” he noted, underscoring the administration’s efforts to strengthen connections with overseas Indians.

The Prime Minister showcased India’s remarkable economic progress over the past decade, pointing to significant achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth. “In just 10 years, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, from the 10th. The day isn’t far when India will be the third-largest economy,” he predicted, expressing confidence in the nation’s trajectory.

Modi also emphasised India’s technological and manufacturing advancements, referencing achievements in space exploration and aviation. He made a bold prediction: “Today, fighter jets and transport aircraft are being made in India. The day is not too far when you all will come on ‘Made in India’ planes to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.”

In a bid to strengthen cultural ties, the Prime Minister proposed several initiatives for the diaspora, including organising award functions in their respective countries to recognise local talent. “These awards could be given to prominent individuals in various fields such as literature, art and craft, film, and theatre,” he suggested, adding that Indian diplomatic missions would support such endeavours.

Modi also urged the diaspora to act as cultural ambassadors by sharing “the true history of India” in their adopted countries and encouraging tourism to India. He specifically mentioned the upcoming ‘Mahakumb’ in Prayagraj as an opportunity for overseas Indians to experience their cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister emphasised the diaspora’s potential role in promoting Indian products globally, encouraging them to incorporate ‘Made in India’ products into their daily lives. “Purchase ‘Made in India’ food packets, clothes, and other items, either locally or online, and include these products in your kitchens and drawing rooms. This will be a substantial contribution towards building a developed India,” he advised.

Throughout his address, Modi repeatedly emphasised India’s democratic values and diversity as key strengths in the global arena. “We are not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives, our lifestyle,” he stated, positioning India as a unique blend of traditional values and modern aspirations.

The convention serves as a platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora and strengthening their connection with their homeland while acknowledging their role in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.