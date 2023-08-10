'Future good conduct' of pensioners in rules since 1958: Union minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: 'The future good conduct of the pensioners' has been in the rules for the grant of pension and its continuance since 1958, the government told Parliament on Thursday.



This came in response to a question asking the reasons for amending the all India services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) rules this year "due to which government needs to reiterate and warn retired officers that 'future good conduct' is a must for pension".

"Rule 3(1) of all India services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) rules, 1958 is as follows: 'Future good conduct of the pensioners is an implied condition of every grant of pension and its continuance'," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The condition of "future good conduct" has been present in the rules since August 18, 1958, he said ,adding that "this sub-rule has not been amended".

The amendment on July 6, 2023 was made with respect to the members of all India services, who have worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation in order to regulate the publication of any material/sensitive information after retirement which might prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State or relation with a foreign state, Singh said.

A similar provision is also available in civil services (pension) rules, 2021 for those central government officers who have worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation, he added.