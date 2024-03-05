Fund withdrawal complaint: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai appears before EOW

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai on Tuesday appeared before the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a preliminary enquiry into the alleged withdrawal of Rs 50 crore from the party fund, officials said.

A complaint in this connection has been filed by a functionary of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

According to the complaint, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) allegedly withdrew Rs 50 crore from the party fund even after the Election Commission (EC) declared the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.

The EOW initiated the probe into alleged cheating and forgery in the withdrawal of the party fund and had summoned Desai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, on behalf of his party, appeared before the EOW sleuths at the Mumbai police commissioner's office in south Mumbai at around 10.45 am.

"There was a complaint about our party and they have called for the preliminary enquiry," Desai said replying to queries by reporters before entering the EOW office.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled and brought down the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The EC declared the Shinde-led faction as the real Sena in February 2023.