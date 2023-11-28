Fund to compensate developing nations, fossil fuels, climate fin key issues at COP28

New Delhi: The 28th round of the annual UN climate talks to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is anticipated to involve intense negotiations on compensation from rich countries to developing ones for climate impacts, fossil fuel usage, methane emissions, and financial aid for reducing planet-warming emissions and adapting to climate change.

The urgency to take robust action to combat the climate crisis is increasing every moment. September marked the hottest recorded month ever, with global average temperatures reaching 1.8 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels.

Across the globe, deadly heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, storms and floods are costing lives and livelihoods. Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions -- almost 90 per cent of which come from fossil fuels -- rose to record highs in 2021-2022.