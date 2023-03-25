Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal seen in jacket, trousers in fresh closed-circuit television footage from Patiala

Chandigarh: As pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh remained elusive, a new CCTV footage emerged on Saturday purportedly showing him wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone.



There was no official word from police on the undated footage, which is circulating on social media and is said to be from Patiala.

In the footage, the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit chief could be seen holding a bag with his face covered with a white cloth. His key associate Papalpreet Singh could also be seen in the footage.

In a second footage from the same spot, Amritpal Singh wearing goggles could be seen walking on the street and speaking on a phone.

The self-styled Sikh preacher continued to be on the run for a week now following the police crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De outfit.

The whereabouts of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh remain unknown after they were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19.

The woman, Baljit Kaur, was nabbed on Thursday. She was being questioned by the Punjab Police.

A CCTV footage had surfaced on Thursday showing Amritpal Singh wearing a shirt and trouser while holding an umbrella in Haryana's Shahabad in an apparent bid to hide himself from CCTV cameras.

Later, another footage came to fore, stated to be of March 20, in which he is seen again carrying an umbrella and moving on a road opposite Shahabad bus stand.

On Friday, the Punjab Police had said that a phone recovered from an aide of Amritpal Singh carries pictures of the flag, emblem and currency of Khalistan and videos of firearms practice by young men allegedly picked for the radical preacher's Anandpur Khalistan Fauz.

The incriminating material shows the sinister designs of this nascent militia force and the enormous threat they would have become for peace and harmony of Punjab and national security police had said.

The phone seized after the arrest Wednesday of Tejinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba (42) of village Mangewal held pictures that revealed the design of the flag and the emblem of Khalistan and the logos for its proposed provinces, police said.