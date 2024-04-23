FSSAI to check spices quality after MDH, Everest banned in Singapore, Hong Kong

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has commenced a comprehensive sampling of powdered spices from various brands, including prominent names like MDH and Everest, following quality issues raised by authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong. A government source reported that these measures are to ensure compliance with FSSAI standards.

The FSSAI, a body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, does not oversee the quality of spices destined for export. However, it conducts routine inspections of spices sold within India to verify their adherence to domestic quality norms.

Meanwhile, the Spices Board of India is looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of four spice-mix products of Indian brands MDH and Everest, which allegedly contain pesticide ‘ethylene oxide’ beyond permissible limits.

“We are looking into the matter. We are at it,” Spices Board of India Director A B Rema Shree said. The companies could not be contacted immediately.

The Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS) has asked consumers not to buy these products and traders not to sell, while the Singapore Food Agency has directed a recall of such spices.

These products are MDH’s Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.