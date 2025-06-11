FS Misri meets UAE minister to review 'growing' bilateral partnership

Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has met UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashim and discussed ways to expand the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership in areas like trade, investments, energy, defence and technology.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in a press release.

Their "discussions focussed on expanding the canvas of the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership in various sectors, including trade, investments, energy, culture, defence, technology, consular matters," it said.

Both sides agreed to work closely in the multilateral and international fora to promote mutual interests.

Misri appreciated the support and solidarity extended by the UAE leadership following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the release said.

On Tuesday, Misri met Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and thanked him for the care extended to 4.3 million Indians, who have made UAE their second home.

He also held a "productive meeting" with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council and Chairman of the International Steering Board of Hedayah - the International Center of Excellence for Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism based in Abu Dhabi.

The discussions provided yet another opportunity to reaffirm the shared determination of both countries to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations, the release said.

"Foreign Secretary's visit to the UAE is in continuation of the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides reflecting the deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it added.

His visit was a follow-up to the 15th Joint Commission Meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on December 13, 2024.

A multi-party parliamentary delegation from India recently visited the UAE as part of the government’s global outreach efforts after Operation Sindoor.

India launched the operation in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.