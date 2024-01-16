Frustration boils over at Delhi airport as flight delays spark fury

New Delhi: Chaos erupted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday morning as hundreds of passengers, fed up with lengthy flight delays, voiced their anger against airlines. Videos captured the scene at Terminal 3, where a large crowd chanted “shame, shame”.



Another visual depicted weary travelers crammed at the help desk, seeking answers from overwhelmed airline officials. This outburst was the latest manifestation of Delhi’s travel woes, as the city grapples with thick fog that has crippled air traffic across northern India for days. Only three of IGIA’s four runways were operational, with the crucial CAT III-compliant RW 10/28 undergoing maintenance. Despite having one dedicated low-visibility runway (RW 11L/29R), the thick fog forced diversions and delays.

Flightradar24, a global flight tracking platform, reported at least 245 departures delayed from Delhi as of 12:30 pm. Additionally, over 100 arrivals were running late. The situation was further compounded by 73 outbound flight cancellations, pushing the average departure delay past an hour. Five flights were diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Sunday, an IndiGo flight 6E 2175 bound for Goa was marred by chaos when a passenger assaulted the co-pilot after an announcement regarding a lengthy delay. Sahil Katariya, visibly frustrated by the over 10-hour wait, struck the pilot as he addressed passengers aboard the aircraft.

Social media erupted with outrage after a video of the incident surfaced, showing Katariya in a yellow jacket lashing out during the announcement. The flight finally took off at 6 pm, significantly behind schedule due to dense fog disrupting operations at Delhi airport.

Following the assault, Katariya was promptly apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules. Despite later expressing remorse, he was initially detained before being released on bail.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the incident and vowed to crack down on disruptive behavior, underlining “strong action” as per existing regulations.

IndiGo confirmed the assault in a statement, referring the matter to an internal committee for possible inclusion on the airline’s no-fly list. Video clips also captured crew members confronting Katariya after the incident, while he pleaded for disembarkation due to the prolonged wait.

Meanwhile, another passenger, Russian model and actor Evgenia Belskaia, corroborated accounts of passenger anger and anxiety caused by the long delay. However, she firmly condemned the physical assault while acknowledging the challenging circumstances.

In a post on X, Scindia said all stakeholders were working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.

“Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions,” he said.

Following the incident, India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, stepped in with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at minimising passenger discomfort and ensuring clear communication during disruptions.

The DGCA’s new regulations mandate accurate real-time information on flight delays from airlines. Additionally, airport staff must be adequately trained to “suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform passengers” about delays.

Recognising the potential for congestion and passenger inconvenience, the DGCA also empowered airlines to pre-emptively cancel flights predicted to be delayed beyond three hours due to weather.

The SOPs has been issued to directly address the “fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions” plaguing several airports, including Delhi, causing widespread flight delays and cancellations.

Furthermore, the regulator reminded airlines of their obligation under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) to provide specific facilities and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding, cancellations, and delays. This CAR reference must also be prominently displayed on flight tickets.

Enacted to protect air travelers during disruptions, the CAR outlines clear guidelines for airlines in such situations. However, the DGCA clarified that these provisions do not apply in cases of “Force Majeure” – unforeseen circumstances beyond an airline’s control.