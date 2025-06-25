From July 1, Railways likely to hike fares

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways is weighing a slight revision in passenger fares starting July 1, 2025, according to officials familiar with the development.

As per the proposal, fares for non-air-conditioned classes on Mail and Express trains could rise by 1 paisa per kilometre, while all air-conditioned classes may see an increase of 2 paise per kilometre.

A senior railway official stated, “This will be the most modest fare hike in over a decade when compared to earlier revisions in 2020 and 2013.”

No changes are being planned for suburban trains and monthly season tickets. “To support daily commuters, suburban fares and passes are likely to remain unchanged,” the official said.

Regarding ordinary second class tickets, authorities noted that no fare increase is planned for journeys up to 500 km. For longer distances, a marginal adjustment of half a paisa per kilometre may be introduced.

The last fare revision came into effect on January 1, 2020. At that time, second class fares for ordinary trains rose by 1 paisa per km, while Mail/Express trains increased by 2 paise. Sleeper class and all AC classes saw a 2 and 4 paise hike respectively.

Before that, the previous fare adjustment occurred in 2013. “In 2013, the second class fare for ordinary trains went up by 2 paise and for Express/Mail services by 4 paise,” the official recalled. “Sleeper class tickets increased by 6 paise, and AC fares rose between 6 and 10 paise depending on the class.”

Final approval for the 2025 hike is still awaited, and officials said an official notification will be issued closer to the implementation date.

