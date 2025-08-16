From border to business: PM’s I-Day speech targets security, jobs and growth

NEW DELHI: Touching on issues from the economy to national security, highlighting the threat of illegal immigration, and unveiling a plan to implement a nationwide security shield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several major announcements during his Independence Day speech on Friday.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, the Prime Minister’s announcements ranged from making India’s first semiconductor chip to building jet engines and expanding nuclear power capacity tenfold — all aimed at firmly placing the country on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. He touched on a wide range of sectors — from the economy to security, and employment to self-reliance — in his address.

Modi delivered a 103-minute Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the longest by any prime minister in India’s history.

He broke his own 98-minute record from the 78th Independence Day last year.

Before 2024, his longest Independence Day speech was 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes. He also surpassed former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s record by delivering 12 consecutive speeches from the Red Fort, standing second only to India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 Independence Day addresses in a row.

Highlighting the “threat” of infiltration and illegal immigration, and announcing a mission to check “demographic change,” he made his intent clear to stand like “a wall” to protect the interests of farmers and fishermen amid contentious trade talks with the US. He stated that the country’s demography was being altered as part of a “deliberate conspiracy” and announced the formation of a high-powered mission to address the “challenge.” He announced that a Diwali bonanza was on the cards in the form of GST rate cuts.

Five major announcements made by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech were: the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra to expand, strengthen, and modernise the national security shield; promising GST reforms as a Diwali gift to citizens; the launch of the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aimed at creating 3.5 crore jobs over the next two years; the demographic mission; and a plan to increase nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047.

Emphasising self-reliance, Modi, taking inspiration from Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, said that by 2035, the nation seeks to expand, strengthen, and modernise its security framework. “The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth. This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists,” he said.

“India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas,” he added.

On GST reforms, the prime minister said: “Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers.”

Modi also announced the creation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms to accelerate economic growth, cut red tape, modernise governance, and prepare India for the demands of a USD 10 trillion economy by 2047. Announcing the launch of the employment scheme, he said that under the Rs 1 lakh crore initiative, newly employed youngsters will receive Rs 15,000 per month as financial support. On the high-powered demography mission, Modi highlighted the dangers of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. He said the mission would address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.

“Demographic changes in border areas pose a threat to national security. They sow the seeds of conflict. No country can surrender before infiltrators — then how can we? Not allowing such activities is our duty to our ancestors who gifted us an independent India. So I announce from the ramparts of the Red Fort that we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission. This mission will tackle the danger looming over India,” said PM Modi.

A longstanding concern for the BJP, the issue of infiltration has gained political prominence as the ruling party has backed the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the opposition has protested against, saying it is aimed at denying voting rights to people with suspect citizenship.

Turning to science and technology, the prime minister also challenged scientists and youngsters to develop the country’s own jet engines for “Made in India” fighter jets.

“I urge the young scientists, talented youngsters, engineers, professionals, and all government departments that we should have our own jet engines for Made in India fighter jets,” he said.

His call for swadeshi (Made in India), self-reliance, and innovation across sectors, including semiconductors, social media, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals, came amid tensions in India’s ties with the US, with President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent after singling out India for its purchase of Russian oil.

Sporting a saffron turban, Modi made no direct reference to the issue, but reiterated his emphasis on self-reliance and swadeshi. The reform task force, he said, will make time-bound recommendations to help India become a developed country by 2047.

The prime minister likened his call for Samriddh Bharat (Prosperous India) to the freedom fighters’ goal of Swatantra Bharat (Independent India).

“That generation sacrificed itself for Swatantra Bharat. This generation should dedicate itself to Samriddh Bharat. It is the need of the hour to take new steps to make India prosperous,” the prime minister said, adding that it is not the agenda of one political party, but a collective national goal.

“If this is our collective resolve, then we will change the world in a short span of time,” he asserted.

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Modi, for the first time in an Independence Day address, praised the organisation for its nation-building efforts. He said the RSS, likely the biggest NGO in the world, is known for its service, dedication, organisation, and unmatched discipline.

With the venue decorated in tribute to ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, saying terrorists and those providing them with safe haven will be treated alike, and that the Indian armed forces will decide on the punishment in case of any future misadventure by the neighbouring nation. India tolerated nuclear blackmail for a long time but will do so no longer, he said.

The prime minister also declared that India will not accept the Indus Waters Treaty in its current form, saying it has caused immense harm to Indian farmers by diverting their rightful waters to Pakistan. India has put the agreement in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

