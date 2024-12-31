Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snow to north India from January 4: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the arrival of a fresh western disturbance in north India starting January 4, bringing rain and snowfall to the region. According to a statement, scattered rainfall and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayan region between January 1 and 3, with more widespread precipitation predicted on January 4 and 5.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said that the previous western disturbance had moved away, easing cold wave conditions across north India, though they persist in the western Himalayan region. “We had severe weather on December 27-28, followed by cold wave and fog conditions. However, the absence of strong winds has halted the cold wave, transitioning the situation to cold day conditions,” she explained.

The new western disturbance is also expected to raise minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees, bringing respite from the biting cold. During this period, rain is likely to impact Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.