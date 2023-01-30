Fresh snow disrupts daily life in parts of Himachal Pradesh

The higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday received moderate to heavy snowfall, choking traffic and disrupting daily life.

The snow led to the closure of 484 roads, including three national highways, for vehicular traffic.

Moderate to heavy snow was recorded in parts of Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts.

Rohtang pass, Chitkul and the Atal Tunnel's south portal received 75 cm snow, followed by Khadrala in Shimla district at 60 cm, Solang at 55 cm, Kothi at 45 cm, Sangala at 41.5 cm, Kalpa at 39.2 cm, Narkanda and Kaza at 30 cm each, Pooh at 28 cm, Khoksar at 18 cm, Shillaroo at 17.5 cm, Tissa at 17 cm, Chopal and Kufri at 16 cm, Keylong and Samdo at 14 cm each and Manali at 3 cm.

Icy winds pummelled the region with the Met office issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rain/snow at isolated places in the mid and high hills of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur later in the day. It has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning and wet weather in the lower hills till Friday.

Widespread rain lashed the mid and lower hills with Dalhousie the wettest, recording 33 mm. It was followed by Rampur at 24 mm, Shimla at 21 mm, Dhaula Kuan at 14.5 mm, Seobagh at 14.2 mm, Nahan at 13.4 mm, Solan at 10.8 mm and Chamba at 8.6 mm.

Daily life was thrown out of gear in Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnur districts where 190, 177 and 72 roads were blocked. There have also been reports of power supply being disrupted at some places. Nineteen roads were blocked in Mandi, 14 in Chamba, six in Sirmaur and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts.

Shimla Police has requested commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and take proper precautions.

Work to clear the roads is going on and adequate efforts are being made to restore connectivity, police officials said.

Minimum temperatures also declined by a few notches with Keylong, Kalpa and Narkanda recording a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, minus 2 degrees and minus 1.4 degrees, respectively.

The key tourist destinations of Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Shimla shivered at minus 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.4 degree, 1 degree and 1.6 degrees, respectively.

The fresh snow and rain have reduced the rainfall deficit in January to 2 per cent. The region received an average 80.4 mm rain against a normal of 82.3 mm.