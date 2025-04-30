Fresh corruption case against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain over scam of ₹2,000 crore

In fresh trouble for former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the anti-corruption branch of Delhi Police has registered a new case over alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms. The ACB has found that over 12,000 classroom and school buildings were constructed at an exorbitant cost during the previous AAP regime, which led to alleged irregularities worth Rs 2,000 crore.

More details awaited.