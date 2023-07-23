Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath yatra

Jammu: Amid tight security, a fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims left here early Sunday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.



Over 3.20 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the cave shrine since the commencement of the pilgrimage from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on July 1.

"The 21st batch of 3,691 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu for the valley in a convoy of 141 vehicles this morning," an official said.

He said while 2,203 pilgrims are heading for Pahalgam for their onward journey to the cave, 1,488 pilgrims are heading for Baltal base camp.