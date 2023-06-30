French police, protesters clash in multiple towns over police killing of teen

Nanterre (France): Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns Wednesday night and Thursday morning, despite increased security efforts and the president’s calls for calm.

The killing of 17-year-old Nael Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.

Nael’s surname has not been released by authorities or by his family.

Clashes first erupted Tuesday night in Nanterre, a town west of Paris, and nearby, and the government deployed 2,000 police to maintain order Wednesday. But violence resumed after night fell, and police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish numerous blazes.