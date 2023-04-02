Free electricity, jobs for all unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Kejriwal

Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity and jobs for all youths in Assam if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Northeastern state.



He also claimed the AAP government changed the face of Delhi in seven years, and that "nothing but dirty politics" took place in Assam, even though BJP has been in power in the state for the same duration.

AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms government, Kejriwal said at a rally here.

He promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if AAP is voted to power, adding that the party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years, and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.

Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state.

"AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics," Kejriwal alleged.