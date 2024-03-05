France approves Bill making abortion Constitutional right

Paris: French lawmakers approved a Bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of Parliament at the Palace of Versailles on Monday.

The Bill was approved in an overwhelming 780-72 vote, and nearly the entire joint session stood in a long-standing ovation.

There were jubilant scenes of celebrations all over France as women’s rights activists hailed the measure promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in court rulings in the United States.

Both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, have already adopted a Bill to amend Article 34 of the French Constitution to specify a woman’s right to an abortion is guaranteed.