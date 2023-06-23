Four terrorists killed in second infiltration bid in Jammu And Kashmir in a week

Srinagar: Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Friday, police said.



The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics-like substances from the scene of the gun battle in Machhil sector of Kupwara district, they said.

Detailing the operation, a defence spokesman said the army detected suspicious movement in Kala Jungle of Machil sector during the intervening night of June 22 and June 23.

"... the terrorist movement was tracked during the night. At around 0430 hours, four terrorists were spotted crossing the Line of Control from Pakistan. They were engaged upon coming in effective range by the ambush parties. Intense firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of all four terrorists, without any harm to our troop," he said.

The spokesman said nine AK series rifles, three pistols, four grenades, 288 AK and pistol rounds, 55 suspected narcotics packets and other huge quantity of war-like stores were recovered.

"The recovery of large amount of war-like stores, including substantial narcotics material, to be used for terror funding indicates the vicious plan of Pakistan to utilise terrorists to derail the existing peace in Kashmir Valley. This successful operation is a big blow to the narco funding and other plans of the terrorists," he added.

He said the operation is in progress as an extensive search of the area is being carried out.

This is the second major infiltration bid foiled by the army in as many weeks. Five terrorists were killed in an infiltration bid in Kupwara district last Friday.