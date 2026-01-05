Four militants arrested in Manipur, police seize major arms cache

Imphal: Four militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal Valley districts, police said on Monday. A member of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested from his residence at Kairembikhok Maiyai Leikai in Thoubal district, they said. Another member of the outfit, identified as Laishram Kullabi Meitei (35), was arrested from Liwa Road in Kha Maibam Leikai in Imphal West district. A third cadre of the outfit was arrested from Chingol in Thoubal on Sunday. He was identified as Laishram Jiban Singh (45). A member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) was arrested from the Kongba Khunou area in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Tensubam Bangkim Singh, police said. A 9 mm pistol, along with four live rounds, was seized from him, they said.

In a separate operation on Sunday, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from Yairipok Top Ningthounai Lai Ching in Imphal East district, police said. Among them were an SLR with a magazine, a single-barrel gun, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, a .32 pistol with a magazine, a .32 automatic pistol with two magazines, two IEDs, and a Chinese hand grenade. On Friday, security forces recovered two medium-sized rockets, weighing 40 kg each, along with three country-made double-barreled guns from Sejang village in Churachandpur district.