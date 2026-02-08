Four militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested four militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from different parts of Manipur valley districts for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, the police said on Sunday.

In a statement, the police also said that the security forces recovered a mortar and two IEDs from Yangoubung area along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

The recovered explosives have been destroyed in situ by a bomb disposal team.

Police said that two cadres of the PREPAK were apprehended from Imphal East and West districts on Saturday on the charge of extortion.

One cadre of the banned KYKL was arrested from Kakching Lamkhai area in Kakching district on Saturday.

A member of the proscribed UNLF (K) was arrested on Friday from Canchipur area in Imphal West district.

Police said that intelligence based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.