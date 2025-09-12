Four killed, 3 missing in Sikkim landslide; rescue Ops underway

Gangtok: Four members of a family were killed and another was critically injured after a landslide, triggered by incessant rain, struck their residence in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, police said on Friday. They were asleep when the landslide smashed their house in the Upper Rimbi area around midnight, a senior officer said.

Gyalshing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said Sikkim Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the family members. Three of the six family members were killed on the spot, while the two injured women were taken to the Gyalshing district hospital, where one succumbed to her injuries, the SP said. A seven-year-old boy was found alive during the operation and taken to the hospital, he said. Despite incessant rain, the police and SSB personnel acted swiftly with support from the local community. "It has been a risky operation, but we have done our best to save lives. The operation is underway," said Sherpa. He also expressed his gratitude to all who supported the operation.