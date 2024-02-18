Four dead, two injured after van overturns due to tyre burst in Surendranagar

Surendranagar: Four persons were killed and two others injured after a van overturned following a tyre burst in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.



The incident took place at 1:30am near Haripur village along the Viramgam-Dhrangadhra state highway, the official said.

"Six persons were returning to Dhrangadhra after attending a marriage function. Four persons, including three of a family, died on the spot. Two of them were women. Two other occupants suffered injuries and have been hospitalised," he said.

The Dhrangadhra police station official identified the deceased as Yagnesh Jadav, Indumati Jadav, Radha Jadav and Dhanesh Chavda.