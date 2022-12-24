Founders to sell most of their NDTV shares to Adani Group

New Delhi: NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on Friday said they will sell all but 5 per cent of their remaining shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group for up to Rs 647.6 crore.

Roys, who founded New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) as India's first and largest private producer of news current affairs and entertainment television, lost their status of being the company's largest shareholder in recent weeks.

This follows Adani Group becoming the majority shareholding of NDTV after first buying out a company backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.

Now, Roys are selling 27.26 per cent out of their remaining 32.26 per cent shareholding in NDTV, according to stock exchange filings by the company. The sale will happen on or after December 30 in one or more tranches, it said without disclosing the price.

The volume-weighted average market price of NDTV in the last 60 trading days is Rs 368.43, the filing said.

Based on this price, the sale of 1.75 crore shares would fetch Roys up to Rs 647.6 crore. Post acquisition of the founders' stake, Adani Group will control 69.71 per cent of NDTV. "The (Adani Group firm) AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer (made to minority shareholders after buying out promoter firm), is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.

"Consequently, with mutual agreement, we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," the founders said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The two together hold 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV while the Adani Group now holds 37.44 per cent. The announcement came within hours of the NDTV board appointing two nominee directors of the richest Asian Gautam Adani-run conglomerate on the board.

"Since the open offer (by Adani Group) was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," Roys said in the statement without giving details.

NDTV is home to some of the best-known reporters, anchors and producers. Its 23 offices and studios across the country host India's most modern and sophisticated production and news-gathering facilities.

"We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. "After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognised as 'India's and Asia's Most-Trusted News Broadcaster," the founders said in the statement.

Adani, they said: "has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature."

They added: "We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of."