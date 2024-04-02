Fortress of dictatorial forces begins to collapse: Kalpana Soren on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, on Tuesday said the fortress of dictatorial forces has begun to collapse.

Her statement came soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

"The fortress of dictatorial forces has begun to collapse. AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh ji has won a big battle against unjust imprisonment. This is the victory of truth and struggle, this is the victory of INDIA," Soren wrote on X, extending her congratulations Singh, his wife Anita and their family members.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy on October 4.

Singh, who has been in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale.

The ED said it had no objection if the AAP leader was given bail.