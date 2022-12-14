Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Part Of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra In Rajasthan

Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on the morning of December 14. The party shared a picture of the duo on social media with a caption that read:

"Shri Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI, with @RahulGandhi ji…The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful."

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is inching closer towards completion of 100 days since it started. According to the party officials, the grand old party has decided to organise a program in Jaipur on December 16 and will have the live performance by Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan to mark the completion of 100 days of the Yatra.





As per reports, the 17th of the month will be a rest day for the Bharat-Jodo-Yatra, a huge rally has been organised in Alwar on 19th of December, Alwar will the last district the rally will touch upon in Rajasthan, before it moves to Haryana.