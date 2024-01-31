Former Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan & wife sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail on Wednesday in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The development came a day after Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court on Tuesday for leaking sensitive state secrets, in another blow to his bid to return to power in the February 8 general elections.

Accountability Court Judge Moham mad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the former premier is incarcerated, in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Both were also barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 787 million each. Bushra Bibi did not appear before the court today.

In the case, Khan is accused of not disclosing information on gifts presented to Toshakhana as well as the proceeds from the "illegal" sale of some of the gifts.