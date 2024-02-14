Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP

Mumbai: Just a day after resigning from the Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan made a significant political manoeuvre on Tuesday, as he officially joined the ranks of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai.



The 65-year-old Chavan was warmly welcomed into the BJP fold at the party’s Mumbai headquarters in the presence of key figures, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chavan, who has spent nearly four decades in the Congress, expressed that today symbolises the commencement of his fresh political journey.

Son of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Home Minister S B Chavan, Ashok Chavan’s decision to align with the BJP has sparked speculation that he might be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, a move that could further bolster the BJP’s presence in the upper house of Parliament.

When questioned about any communication from senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chavan chose not to provide a direct response. Furthermore, Chavan defended himself against allegations related to the Adarsh scam, asserting that the Bombay High Court’s decision favoured him and dismissing the issue as a political mishap.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has raked up the Adarsh housing scam to target Chavan and said on Monday that if the BJP sends him to the Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting martyred soldiers.

Thackeray on Tuesday again took a jibe at Chavan and said that instead of going to the BJP, he should have gone and met farmers in Marathwada, who have been affected by the unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm.

Addressing a public rally in Sonai in Ahmednagar district, Thackeray took a potshot at Chavan and said that the Adarsh scam was forgotten but Chavan’s move has brought it back into limelight.

His involvement in the Adarsh Housing Society scandal, where a high-rise structure was allegedly erected on disputed land without due approvals, has been a contentious period in his political narrative.

Despite speculations linking the scandal to his exit from the Congress, Chavan maintains that his decision was self-directed and not influenced by past controversies.

He said he had made a new beginning of his life. “In the last 38 years of my political life, starting a new journey. I would like to do some good work and go ahead with progressive thoughts.

“Politics is a way of service to society. Some people have criticised my decision. I will not make any personal remarks against anyone,” he said.

He emphasised his commitment to a proactive and constructive approach towards development, referencing past collaborations with Fadnavis during their respective tenures juxtaposed as Chief Minister and opposition leader.

He pledged to bolster BJP’s presence in Maharashtra, citing his dedication to enhancing the party’s electoral prospects.

Reflecting on his decision to switch allegiances, Chavan highlighted his alignment with the inclusive ethos of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” propagated by PM Modi and affirmed his intent to abide by the party’s directives and contribute positively to the national growth trajectory.

When asked about whether more people from the Congress could join the BJP, he said, “I have not made any calls to other Congress leaders. BJP leaders, like Fadnavis, will take that decision. I have only joined the party today.”

Queried about him attending a party meeting on Sunday and announcing his resignation the next day, Chavan said, “I was thinking about it for a long time. I wanted to be a part of nation-building. It was not an easy decision. I had to think a lot about it. The decision is taken in the interest of Maharashtra, my own district and the nation. If some good things are taking place, I should be a part of it.”

“It is true that Congress did a lot of things for me and gave me several opportunities, but nobody can deny that I have also done a lot for the party. It is unfair to be critical of me,” he said.

Fadnavis hailed Chavan’s entry into the BJP, acknowledging his extensive political experience and anticipated contribution to fortifying the ruling coalition. Fadnavis underscored Chavan’s national stature and indicated that discussions regarding his new responsibilities within the BJP would involve central leadership.

Chavan’s move follows the recent departures of senior Maharashtra Congress figures Baba Siddique and Milind Deora, signalling a shift in the state’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, expressed disappointment over Chavan’s move, suggesting that it reflects the BJP’s strategy of leveraging pressure on individuals facing legal issues to secure their allegiance. with agency inputs