Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav no more

New Delhi: Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.



A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

“On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav’s demise.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief at Yadav’s demise. The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief.”