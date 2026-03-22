Former JD (U) leader KC Tyagi joins RLD

New Delhi: Former JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), saying there is no difference between the two parties as both follow the ideals of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

Tyagi said he has come to the party not to become an MLA or an MP but to see RLD chief "Jayant Chaudhary becoming like (his grandfather) Chaudhary Charan Singh".

He vowed to carry forward the vision and ideals of Charan Singh during his stint in the RLD, which, like the JD(U), is an ally of the BJP and a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The veteran socialist leader joined the RLD along with his supporters in the presence of the party president and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary at an event here.

Tyagi had on Tuesday announced his exit from the JD(U), without citing any reason. He was associated with the JD(U) since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.

Tyagi served the JD(U) in various capacities, including as its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser, during his stint with the party led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Welcoming Tyagi to his party, Chaudhary asserted that he will provide "new energy and strength" to the RLD.

The RLD chief also welcomed all other leaders who joined his party alongside Tyagi, saying, "On behalf of all the party workers, I want to welcome them and express my gratitude."

Speaking to PTI videos about his joining the RLD, Tyagi said, “There is no difference between the RLD and the JD(U). The leaders who have been the guiding figures for both parties are the same: Chaudhary Charan Singh, Dr Lohia, and Karpoori Thakur.”

He asserted that during his stint in the RLD, he would make efforts to give strength to the issues left behind by Charan Singh to ensure “prosperous farmers and a strong India”.

"We want to make the Lok Dal so strong that an NDA government is formed once again in Uttar Pradesh," Tyagi said when asked about RLD’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Asked if he would contest UP assembly polls in 2027, “No. I have already been an MLA and an MP.”

Addressing the event, Tyagi hailed Charan Singh's leadership, recalling his past association with the former prime minister.

“I have served as a member of both Houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), thanks to Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji. So I have not come here (joined RLD) to become an MLA or an MP.

"I have come to see Jayant Chaudhary becoming like Chaudhary Charan Singh," he said.