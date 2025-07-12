Former CJIs flag some provisions of ONOE Bill

New Delhi: Former chief justices of India, D Y Chandrachud and J S Khehar, on Friday flagged certain provisions of the constitutional amendment Bill for simultaneous elections, including powers it vest with the Election Commission, but rejected the suggestion that the idea falls foul of the Constitution, sources said.

Khehar is the third ex-CJI to question the wide leeway the bill confers on the poll body under its 82A(5) Section in deciding on holding the election of an assembly after Ranjan Gogoi and Chandrachud.

While Chandrachud appeared before the Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary after Khehar, he had submitted his written opinion earlier.

Summarising the views expressed by the two jurists on what has come to be known as the one nation, one election (ONOE) bill, a source said both of them suggested that the bill has certain grey areas that should be addressed by the committee and made some suggestions as well.