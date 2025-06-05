Former Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani is new director of Prime Ministers Museum and Library

Former Air India chief Ashwani Lohani, an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) officer of the 1980 batch, has been appointed as the director of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) in New Delhi, months after the tenure of former power secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai came to an end. In the interim, Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, was officiating in the role.

