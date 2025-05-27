Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US from May 27-29

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will start a three-day visit to the US beginning Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs said Misri’s trip to the US is a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington DC from May 27-29 to meet with senior officials of the US administration,” it said.

“The visit is a follow-up to the prime minister’s visit to the United States in February when both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century,” it said in a statement.