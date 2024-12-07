Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Bangladesh on December 9: MEA

New Delhi: India announced on Friday that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Dhaka on December 9 for Foreign Office Consultations, amid tensions over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the visit, calling it part of “structured interactions” between the two nations. The announcement comes as relations between India and Bangladesh face challenges following the rise of attacks on minorities and the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.

Addressing the issue, Jaiswal reiterated India’s expectations of a fair and transparent legal process for Das, who was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last month. “We hope that relevant legal processes in Bangladesh are executed in a just manner, respecting the legal rights of concerned individuals,” he said.

Relations between the two nations have been under strain since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took charge. India has voiced concerns over increasing incidents of violence against Hindus and urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of all minorities.

The visit is expected to address these issues while strengthening bilateral ties.